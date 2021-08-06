India logs 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 464 fatalities

New Delhi: India recorded 44,643 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,56,757, while the active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,754 with 464 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 3,083 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,40,287 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,65,33,650.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 11 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 49.53 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 464 new fatalities include 120 from Maharashtra and 117 from Kerala.

A total of 4,26,754 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,530 from Maharashtra, 36,705 from Karnataka, 34,230 from Tamil Nadu, 25,060 from Delhi, 22,770 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,193 from West Bengal and 17,328 from Kerala.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.