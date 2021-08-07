Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets nod for emergency use in India

New Delhi: The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson became the fifth vaccine to get approval for usage by the Indian government.

India had given nod to the emergency use of the US pharmaceutical giant's vaccine on Saturday.

Announcing the decision, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that the move "will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID-19."

The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J said in an emailed statement.

The company's application for approval at a time when legal wrangles have held up US vaccine donations to India, which has not met requests for granting foreign manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits.

J&J said it was in talks with the Indian government to accelerate the availability of its vaccine, without giving further details.

India had earlier approved the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna.

The government and Moderna are still trying to sort out issues over imports of the vaccine and indemnity, a top executive at Indian drugmaker and Moderna's local distribution partner Cipla told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Only about 495.3 million people from a population of more than 1.3 billion had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, according to the Indian Health Ministry data.

Johnson & Johnson is yet to request full approval for its shot with the US Food and Drug Administration.