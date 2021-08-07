Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam, another arrested

Published: August 07, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, while another escaped cordon but was arrested in Pulwama.

The forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam, following inputs about the presence of ultras there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists fired upon the security personnel, who mounted a retaliation.

"One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from him," the officer said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is being ascertained, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said another terrorist who had escaped from the encounter site was arrested from the Khrew area of Pulwama district.

He was taken from Mochuwa to Khrew, a distance of nearly 20 kilometres, by a truck driver, who has also been arrested, Kumar said.

A pistol and a grenade were found in the truck, he added.

