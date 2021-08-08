Malayalam
India records 39,070 new COVID-19 cases, 52% cases in Kerala

PTI
Published: August 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST
A BMC health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at CSMT station in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Kerala recorded 20,367 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, accounting for almost 52 per cent of the new cases in India.

A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively 50.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

