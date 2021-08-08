Tokyo Olympics 2020: How Indian newspapers covered Neeraj Chopra's historic triumph

A wave of euphoria has swept India after Neeraj Chopra won the nation its first-ever Olympics gold medal with a victory in the men's javelin in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat, Haraya bagged the gold with a best throw of 87.58 metres in the finals.

After the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and the spiralling of the country's economy, Chopra's gold has come as a soothing balm for many and indeed has been a catalyst in a resurgence of national pride.

Newspapers and digital platforms across the country too reflected this sentiment.

Onmanorama has put together a snapshot of how the country's leading dailys covered this historic event.

Chopra is only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra won the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Games.

This historic triumph also seals India's best-ever medal haul in the Olympics (7). India's previous best was six medals in the 2012 London Games.

"It feels unbelievable," said star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his history-making gold in the Olympics on Saturday.

"This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics, it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country," Chopra said.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.