Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

PTI
Published: August 11, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

Before adjourning sine die (adjourned indefinitely), the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

