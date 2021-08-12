Parliament session did not happen for 60% of the country: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday took out a protest march here against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the voice of people was "crushed" in the House.

Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

Those who attended the meeting included Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Kharge, Sanjay Raut, Manoj Jha and other opposition leaders.

The protest comes a day after the passage of bills in Rajya Sabha amid charges of manhandling of opposition leaders.

The protesting MPs carried placards and banners against the government that read 'Stop murder of democracy' and 'we demand Repeal of anti farmers laws'.

"The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of country is concerned, there was no Parliament session as the voice of 70 percent of people was crushed, humiliated," Gandhi told reporters.

"On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MPs were physically beaten," he charged.

He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and "this is nothing short of murder of democracy".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had termed as "totally false" the opposition's allegations that marshals manhandled their MPs and said one can check facts from CCTV footage.