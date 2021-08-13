In show of strength, opposition leaders likely to attend meet called by Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Several opposition leaders, chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, and Congress-ruled states are likely to attend a virtual meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, sources said.

Sonia Gandhi has sent invites to leaders of like-minded parties in a bid to forge unity and a joint opposition strategy on pressing issues before the country.

The opposition parties are trying to put up a united face in its fight against the BJP and Narendra Modi government at the Centre over several issues, including the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' agitation.

Opposition unity was witnessed during the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament where several leaders held meetings which were also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received the invite and so has Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI that Thackeray will attend the meeting.

NCP MP Supriya Sule too confirmed that Pawar will be taking part in the meeting.

The Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has received an invite to a virtual meet for opposition leaders by Congress president Sonia Gandhi slated for August 20, a political aide of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee confirmed.

The TMC is likely to join the meeting.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, who piloted his DMK to a spectacular win in the April 6 state assembly election, is also likely to attend the virtual interaction with Sonia Gandhi.

Confirming that the Congress leadership has convened a virtual meet next Friday, possibly in a bid to unite non-BJP parties, a senior DMK leader said Stalin is likely to take part in the meet.

"We are expecting an official invite today. Probably, it will be received by his (chief minister's) office," he said, adding that Stalin, president of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, would attend if invited.

The DMK chief has been following the footsteps of his late father M Karunanidhi in inviting Congress leaders to the southern state on various occasions and has always painted a picture of unity with them.

Even while organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, both the parties, who are allies, presented a show of strength in opposing the Modi government.