Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of "our people", August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' or 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas'

Modi noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the prime minister said, keep "reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment".

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947.

It is estimated that between one to two million people died during the partition.

The most violent clashes were centred around Punjab, where the Muslim population of East Punjab was forcibly expelled.

The partition displaced between 10 and 20 million people along religious lines, creating overwhelming refugee crises in the newly constituted dominions.

Some 15 million people crossed into the newly-created borders during the violent partition.

At times, mobs targeted and killed passengers travelling in either direction; the trains carrying their corpses became known as "ghost trains".

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)