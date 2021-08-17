COVID-19: Kerala to get 1.11 crore extra doses of vaccines, more Central funds soon

Thiruvananthapuram: While applauding the Kerala Government for its COVID-19 containment activities, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the State would get an additional 1.11 crore doses of vaccines in August and September. He said the Centre would deliver a full supply of vaccines sought by the State Government.

The Minister congratulated the State for keeping the death rate low and for the effective utilisation of vaccines. He noted that Kerala was well ahead of the national average in the case of the administration of vaccines. However, he directed the State Government to take utmost precaution during the upcoming Onam festivities.

Mandaviya, while on a visit to Kerala to assess the COVID-19 situation, was speaking at a high-level review meeting here on Monday.

Remarkably, there was no serious criticism from the part of the Central Government at the meeting.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also stressed the need for taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of the pandemic during the Onam festivities. He asked the State Government to strictly monitor those who are undergoing quarantine at home during Onam festivities.

Rs 1 crore each for districts



The Union Minister said the Centre would allocate Rs.1 crore each to all the districts in Kerala as part of the Emergency COVID Response Package for creating a medical pool. This allocation is in addition to Rs. 267.35 crore already allocated to the State for COVID-19 containment activities.



He also announced the setting up of paediatric intensive care units in all districts, with a 10 kilolitre oxygen tank facility.

The Chief Minister, while noting that the COVID-19 had not affected 56 per cent of the Kerala population, called for sustaining precautionary measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. He sought higher allocation of vaccines to the State from the Central pool.

The review meeting was also attended by State Health Minister Veena George, and a host of senior Health Department officials and bureaucrats, representing both the Central and State Governments.