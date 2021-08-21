Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lakshadweep administration begins move to reclaim govt land from public

Our Correspondent
Published: August 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Lakshadweep
Topic | India

Kochi: The Lakshadweep Administration has ordered for a detailed survey for identifying the entire stretch of pandaram vaka (government) land in the island.

The administration has asked the officials of various departments, the police, Kavaratti Additional District Magistrate and the Deputy Collectors and Block Development Officers of various islands to submit the data before August 25. The details of the land being used for public purposes by various departments are sought. The details have to be furnished in a specific format.

It is learnt that the administration's new drive is part of its move to find out land for the proposed project for building homes for the poor and landless announced by the administration during the Independence Day last week.

RELATED ARTICLES

The move is also seen as an attempt by the administration to take back every piece of government land, which is under the illegal possession of the public.

The land used for public amenities and the land maintained by various government departments are exempted from this takeover.

However, a section of the public is planning to give a mass petition to the administration, urging it to withdraw the move to take back land from the general public.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.