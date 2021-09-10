34K new COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths in India on Friday, active cases decline to 3.9L

New Delhi: India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8am.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

58% India's adult population got least one dose of vaccine

More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 per cent got both the shots, the Union government said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

He said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while in 30 districts it is between five to 10 per cent.

Providing data about COVID-19 cases reported from different parts of the country, officials said 68.59 per cent of the total infection registered in the country last week was from Kerala.

Centre places purchase order for 66cr Covishield doses

The Union government has placed a purchase order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 66 crore doses of Covishield to be supplied by December, official sources said on Thursday.

The development comes after Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, informed the Union Health Ministry that the firm would be able to supply 20.29 crore doses of Covishied in the month of September.

The Pune-based firm has enhanced the manufacturing capacity of Covishield to more than 20 crore doses per month.

The Health Ministry had in July placed an order with Bharat Biotech for the supply of 28.50 crore doses of Covaxin, but the firm has not been able to start the supply of those yet, an official source said.

Bharat Biotech is close to completing the supply of five crore doses of Covaxin for which the Health Ministry had placed an order on March 12, the source said.

The source added that the ministry had placed an order for 37.50 crore doses of Covishield between August to December and the SII is going to complete this suppl by mid-September.

