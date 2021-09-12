Malayalam
Bhupendra Patel to succeed Vijay Rupani as new chief minister of Gujarat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2021 04:25 PM IST Updated: September 12, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Ahmedabad: BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat.

 Patel (55) was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader here on Sunday. His name was proposed by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the post on Saturday surprised many. Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel.

Rupani (65) on Saturday resigned from the chief minister's post, his sudden announcement coming over a year before the state goes to polls.

It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December next year.

 

