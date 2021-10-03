Three militant attacks in Kashmir; 1 civilian killed, another injured

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another was injured when militants opened fire here in two separate incidents in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Militants also hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district but there was no damage due to the explosion, they said.

In the first incident at about 5:50pm, militants fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

Ahmad was taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

At about 8pm militants shot at and injured another person, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, at SD Colony Batamaloo here.

Dar received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding they have registered cases in the twin incidents and investigations have been launched.

In Anantnag, militants hurled a grenade towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district at 6:50pm, another police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss.