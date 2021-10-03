Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three militant attacks in Kashmir; 1 civilian killed, another injured

PTI
Published: October 03, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Kashmir encounter
An army personnel takes position during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Aug 22, 2020. Photo: IANS
Topic | India

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and another was injured when militants opened fire here in two separate incidents in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Militants also hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district but there was no damage due to the explosion, they said.

In the first incident at about 5:50pm, militants fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ahmad was taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

At about 8pm militants shot at and injured another person, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, at SD Colony Batamaloo here.

Dar received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding they have registered cases in the twin incidents and investigations have been launched.

In Anantnag, militants hurled a grenade towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district at 6:50pm, another police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.