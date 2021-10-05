Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Lawyers urge CJI to order CBI probe under Supreme Court

New Delhi: Two lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of India seeking a CBI probe, under the supervision of the top court, into the events at UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers were allegedly mowed down by a car. The letter also sought punishment for ministers allegedly involved in the ghastly incident.

The letter by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C.S. Panda said: "Having regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers at district Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, it is incumbent upon this Hon'ble Court to intervene in the matter as flashed in the press." The lawyers claimed of late, violence has become the political culture in the country.

Nine people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The lawyers said there is need to protect the rule of law in the violence-ravaged Uttar Pradesh district, which is evident from the press reports, electronic media and public section. The letter said the incident calls for direction against the UP government and the concerned bureaucrats "along with the law-breaking police machinery under the administrative control of the ministry of home, so that the cult of violence comes to a grinding halt".

"It is submitted with respect that the agitating farmers have been peaceful in their protest toward the justiciability of their just demands and claims for the reasonable deal for the betterment of lot of agricultural communities struggling for their livelihood within the meaning of Article 21 of the Constitution", said the letter, adding that farmers are now on the road representing the multitude of the masses of the country.

The lawyers said their application may be treated as public interest litigation, so that guilty are brought to justice.

The letter sought the top court to direct to register an FIR against those involved in the ghastly incident, which occurred on Sunday, and also sought setting up of high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of the top court.