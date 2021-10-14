Malayalam
Sidhu meets party leaders, says he has full faith in Sonia's leadership

PTI
Published: October 14, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters and said he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Sidhu met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the party headquarters.

The meeting lasted around an hour after which Sidhu said any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab.

"I have already expressed my concerns to the party high command and I am sure any decision that will be taken by the Congress president would be in the best interest of the party and Punjab," he told reporters after the meeting.
"I have full faith in the leadership," he said.

"Navjot Sidhu has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president and set up the organisation structure and strengthen it," said Rawat after the meeting.

Sidhu had recently resigned as Punjab Congress president but the decision to accept his resignation is yet to be taken.
Sources said a final decision on his resignation will come by Friday.

