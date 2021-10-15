Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two soldier critically injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
Published: October 15, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Indian Army jawans
Indian Army jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Sunday, June 27, 2021. PTI
Topic | India

Jammu: Two army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were critically injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday night, officials said.

"In an ongoing counter terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas forest in Mendhar sub-division there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours today", PRO defence said.

During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured, he said. The operations are under progress, PRO said.

RELATED ARTICLES

On October 12, five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district.

On September 12, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces following a search operation in the upper reaches of Manjakote in Rajouri district.

On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Thanamandi belt on August 6.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.