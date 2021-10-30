Lakhimpur violence: 7-member advocate panel to fight for farmers in court

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday said a seven-member panel of lawyers has been formed to fight cases in courts in connection with Lakhimpur violence.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said the panel comprises advocates Suresh Kumar Munna, Harjeet Singh, Anupam Verma, Mohammad Khawaja, Yadvinder Verma, Surinder Singh and Israr Ahmed.

"The seven-member team will pursue the legal fight against main accused Ashish Mishra and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri case," it said in a statement.

The farmers' body said it will also fight for the dismissal and arrest of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.

It further said the panel of advocates will work continuously under the guidance of senior advocates of Samyukta Kisan Morcha to bring justice to the deceased and injured farmers, including the family of the young journalist who was killed in the incident.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 incident. Four farmers and a journalist were run over when a car allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra ploughed through a walking column of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia village.