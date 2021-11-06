India logs 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 3,37,37,468, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.92 crore, it stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

Of the total 4,60,265 deaths, 1,40,362 were from Maharashtra, 38,102 from Karnataka, 36,204 from Tamil Nadu, 33,048 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,903 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,201 from West Bengal.

Kerala has reconciled 268 deaths from the previous period, officials said, adding that the state reported 46 deaths the previous day.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.