Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Northeast India along Myanmar border

Reuters
Published: November 26, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/Inked Pixels
A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

According to India's National Center for Seismology, the quake was at depth of 12 km, and was about 140 km away of Aizawl in northeastern India. It was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as east Indian city of Kolkata, some 280 miles (450.62 km) from Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicentre.

Tremors were felt across states in northeastern India and major cities in Bangladesh, according to EMSC and India's earthquake monitoring agency.

