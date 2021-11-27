Centre asks public to shun Elon Musk's Starlink until it gets licence

New Delhi: The union government has advised people against subscribing to Starlink Internet Services, a division of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, as it does not have a licence to operate in the country.

A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from "booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect".

Starlink registered its business in India on Nov.1. It has begun advertising, and according to the government, it has started pre-selling its service.

Responding to a Reuters email, Starlink said: "No comment for now".

A growing number of companies are launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbiting network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach.

Earlier this month, news agency IANS reported Elon Musk-run SpaceX is now aggressively hiring for the India market, after it appointed Sanjay Bhargava as the country director for its satellite company Starlink, and announced that it has registered its business in the country.

Starlink, which will deliver low-latency broadband internet in India, is looking for a Director of Rural Transformation in the country.

Having a local unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, will allow the company to apply for licenses, which it needs from the government

before it can provide broadband and other satellite-based communication services.