Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 99,976

PTI
Published: December 03, 2021 09:55 AM IST
COVID-19 in India
Labourers wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine after Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (unseen) inaugurated free vaccination camp for those working at the Central Vista construction site in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Photo: PTI
New Delhi:With 9,216 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,15,757, while the active cases increased to 99,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,70,115 with 391 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 159 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 213 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.  

