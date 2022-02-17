Widespread rainfall likely in Kerala, TN in the next 5 days

New Delhi: Widespread rainfall is likely in Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next five days, as per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD predicts that heavy rainfall is likely over coastal area of Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep for the next two days as the north-easterly winds crosses over coastal TN.

A similar weather condition is likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Friday to Sunday.



Widespread rainfall, accompanied with lightning, is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next three days due to the cyclonic circulation over the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. A similar weather condition is expected to prevail over Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 20. Isolated rainfall is likely over Vidarbha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on February 18, 19 and 20, the IMD has said.