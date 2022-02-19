UP polls: Samajwadi Party candidate's convoy fired upon in Ayodhya

A convoy of Abhay Singh, Samajwadi Party's candidate in the Goshainganj constituency of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was fired upon on Friday evening, state reports.

It is understood that Singh's convoy was headed to Jahna Market when the firing took place.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. However, images of a car's windshield damaged in the attack is being shared widely.

Earlier this month, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that his car was fired upon during a poll campaign in UP.