New Delhi: The India Metrological Department's (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and restored later.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

"Official Twitter Account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department was hacked in the evening today, the 09/04/2022. It has now been restored.," IMD twitter account said.