6 Chennai cops arrested for custodial death of youth

Chennai: Six Tamil Nadu policemen were arrested on Saturday in connection with the custodial death of a 25-year-old man in Chennai.

The development came after the post-mortem examination found 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh, the victim.

The 25-year-old Vignesh died a day after he was arrested last month for allegedly carrying cannabis and trying to attack a policeman.

The six policemen were charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A sub-inspector, a constable and a Home Guard have also been suspended in connection with the case.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed as reports of some tests are yet to be published.