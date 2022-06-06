India successfully tests Agni-4 missile

PTI
Published: June 06, 2022 09:43 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India on Monday successfully carried out a 'training launch' of the Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, marking a significant boost to the country's military capabilities.

In a brief statement, the defence ministry said the test was carried out at around 7:30 pm.

It said the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India's policy of having a "credible minimum deterrence" capability.

RELATED ARTICLES

"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," the ministry said.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it added.

The ministry said the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability," it added.  

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout