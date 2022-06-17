Malayalam
Jairam Ramesh appointed as new Congress communication chief

IANS
Published: June 17, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File Photo: IANS
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh as General Secretary in charge of communication, replacing incumbent Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The party, in a statement, said: "Honourable Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary in charge of communication, publicity, and media, including social media and digital wings."

It said Ramesh will replace Surjewala who will continue to be General Secretary, in charge of Karnataka.

The appointment comes in the backdrop of Congress agitation over the ED summons and questioning party leader Rahul Gandhi as the party has taken a strong stand against the government.

Congress has also taken the battle to Parliament and has met the presiding officers of both the Houses. Party leaders will also meet the President over the issue.

A delegation of Congress MPs met the Vice President to register their complaint.

