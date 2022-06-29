Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Election for Vice President on August 6: EC

PTI
Published: June 29, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Various types of Rose in full bloom at the Mughal Gardens, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from , 13th Feb, 2021. (Photo: Bidesh Manna/IANS)
Photo: IANS
Topic | India

New Delhi: The election for the post of vice president will be held on August 6, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The notification for the election to decide the successor of M Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be July 19.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

RELATED ARTICLES

The election will be held on August 6 and the votes counted on the same day.

Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice-presidential election.

Naidu's term as vice president ends on August 10.

The schedule for the vice-presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.