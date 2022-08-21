New promotion system of Railways to let subordinates secretly evaluate superiors

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced an All India Civil Service-style reform in granting promotions to its officers.

The order issued by the Railways on August 18 said that the new Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) would be implemented, in which colleagues and subordinates would get a chance to secretly evaluate the performance of their reporting officers.

The new system will be implemented this year itself and the link for the same will be handed over to the various offices soon.

The Railways in its order said that the feedback of subordinates and colleagues about their superior officer would be kept secret and hence, all should come forward to express their honest feedback without any prejudice.

After this exercise, an official committee led by three or four members would decide whether to grant promotion to that particular officer.

However, the allegation is that the APAR system would lead to a forcible VRS system being put in place for employees.

The job efficiency of around 20,000 officers will be put to test as per the new system.