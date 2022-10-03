Congress mulls major overhaul after prez poll

New Delhi: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is considering a total revamp of the party's structural framework.

The party may restructure the organisation after appointing regional working presidents — or vice-presidents — under the yet-to-be-elected national president.

Appointment of working presidents was mooted at the party's 'chintan shivir', or brainstorming session, held at Udaipur, Rajasthan, in May.

Discussions in this regard are now rife within the organisation with the party getting into election mode to find a new national president.

Both the candidates in the fray for the AICC's top slot, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, have hinted at forming such leadership on a regional basis.

"If elected the president, I will appoint five vice-presidents on a regional basis," the latter promised in his election manifesto.

Kharge, meanwhile, stated, "If I became the president, a committee will be formed to deliberate on the changes that have to be made to the party. The committee's recommendations will be implemented."

The organisational structure would be divided into four regions: north, east, west and south. Congress, however, has not yet decided on whether to have working presidents or vice-presidents to assist the AICC president.

Party sources said a final decision in this regard would be made at the organisation's plenary session to be held after electing the new president.

The move is to form a strong leadership at regional level, comprising youngsters and experienced seniors, to assist the AICC president at the national level.

The regional leadership would be responsible for coordinating the party's activities in their respective regions. Additionally, it would also help the party to avoid the new president from holding all powers, especially since the Gandhis have refused to hold the post of the AICC chief.

Congress may soon form a committee to recommend organisational changes to the party high command.