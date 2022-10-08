Malayalam
10 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck in Maharashtra, catches fire

PTI
Published: October 08, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Representative image. Photo: tommaso79/Shutterstock
Topic | India

Mumbai: Ten persons were killed and 24 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday, police said. The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said. 

Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

