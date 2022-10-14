Congress voters' list undergoes drastic revision just ahead of prez poll

New Delhi: The Congress plan to conduct a smooth presidential election, which has been scheduled for October 17, could be marred by flip-flops over the voters’ list. The names of nearly 500 people included in the first list are missing from the second, while 669 new persons have found their way to the new list. As reported earlier several names in the list were dubious with no reliable address or contact numbers.

The “glaring variation” is seen when one compares the list presented during the submission of nomination papers on September 30 and the one handed over to contestant Shashi Tharoor, MP, on October 5 by the Central Election Committee. The difference is in the names of voters belonging to various states.

The discrepancy was revealed when the second list was scrutinized. The Tharoor camp is wondering how 500 people were excluded and over 600 persons got in within just five days.

The new list was given to Tharoor when he approached the Election Committee, saying that the details of the voters in the first list were incomplete.

“There is a glaring difference in the names of voters in the two lists I got. When an election is taking place in the party after 22 years, it is evident that there are shortcomings in the party setup. Due to the issues in the voters’ list, I am unable to contact the voters. I am not alleging that the mistakes in the voters' list are the deliberate handiwork of anyone. Madhusudan Mistry and team are trying to ensure a transparent election," stated Shashi Tharoor.

It is also not clear from which booths the newly included persons got elected. However, no complaints regarding the voters’ list has been raised by the backers of the other candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.

Most voters have been included from West Bengal: 339. The other newly included are from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh (126 each), Telangana (34), Karnataka (25), Jammu Kashmir (12), Goa (5), and Odisha (2). The largest count of excluded people is from Tamil Nadu: 187. The most number of people without addresses on the first list were from Tamil Nadu.

Shashi Tharoor; Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: IANS

Tharoor objects to Chennithala’s Kharge campaign

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor demanded that the Election Committee should scrutinize the campaign of veteran Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala in favor of Mallikarjun Kharge. In several other states, leaders conduct public campaigns in a similar manner. Some leaders give out the message that Kharge is the official candidate. The committee head should take action on such matters. Senior party leaders fail to turn up to welcome him at the PCC headquarters. Instead, they accord a grand welcome to Kharge. Both candidates should get equal weightage, Tharoor pointed out.