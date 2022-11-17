Ten year old girl beaten to death by mob in Chennai

Malayalam
Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2022 03:59 PM IST Updated: November 17, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Chennai: A ten-year-old girl succumbed to injuries sustained after a mob attacked here over allegations of theft.

The deceased has been identified as Karpakambal, a native of Cuddalore.

The girl and her family - Satyanarayana Swamy (48), his wife Lily Pushpa (38), and their three sons - were tied to a tree and beaten by locals who alleged that they had stolen items from a nearby temple.

The incident happened near Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The police has registered a case of murder and begun an investigation. A probe is also on regarding the theft in the temple.

