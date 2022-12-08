Kharge's 'Ravana' jibe may have worked for BJP in Gujarat like Sonia's 'Maut ka Saudagar'

With the Congress facing one of its greatest defeats in the Gujarat election history, political observers believe party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have played into the BJP's hands.

They say that the AICC president's comments might have had a positive impact on its rival's fortune his predecessor Sonia Gandhi's 'Maut ka Saudagar' comment did.

During an election meeting in the state, Congress chief Kharge had likened Prime Minister Modi to Ravana.

The Prime Minister had made it a big issue alleging that the Kharge was tutored to make the comparison.

During his public meetings in Kalol taluka of Panchmahal district in central Gujarat where polling will be held in the second phase on December 5, Modi said, "Kharge was tutored to compare me to Ravana when the Congress does not believe in Lord Rama... they do not approve the existence of Ram Setu. This is a state of Lord Rama believers, where such accusations will never be accepted by the people."

In the 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi called Narendra Modi 'maut ka saudagar' (merchant of death).

But using his oratory skills, Modi turned it into a weapon against Congress, and stated that merchants of death are those who attacked Parliament while “Congress is trying to save them”.

The Congress suffered heavy losses and the Modi-led BJP retained the state with a massive majority.

(With IANS inputs)