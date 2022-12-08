People of Gujarat have faith in Modi: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Reacting to the BJP's historic win in Gujarat, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the "victory was a symbol of the faith that the people of the state had in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Defence Minister, while talking to the media in the Parliament House complex, said that the situation was not surprising to him or the party.

Referring to Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar described the victory as the result of Modi's positive policies.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described it as an acceptance of Gujarat's model and expressed gratitude to the people for giving them a big victory.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday took a jibe at the party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying he should worry more about the downfall of his party than the fury of rivers. The Jal Shakti minister was responding to a supplementary question Chowdhury asked during Question Hour about the damage caused by river breach in his constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

"You should be more worried about the downfall of the Congress than you are about the damage caused by river breach," Shekhawat said.