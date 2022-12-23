Siddique Kappan gets bail in money laundering case; to walk out of jail soon

New Delhi: Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been in jail for over two years after being arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), was on Friday granted bail by the Lucknow High Court in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kappan received bail from the Supreme Court in the UAPA case on September 9. However, it was decided to not release him from jail as the money laundering case was pending.

With this verdict, the scribe should walk out of jail free any day now.

Siddique Kappan was arrested on October 6, 2020, while travelling to Hathras in UP to cover the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit girl.

After the Mathura Court and Allahabad High Court denied him bail in the UAPA case, he approached the Supreme Court, which granted him bail on the grounds that the evidence submitted by the UP police was insufficient.

In the money laundering case, Kappan was denied bail by the Lucknow District Court, following which he approached the High Court.