Delhi woman death case: Court sends 5 accused to 3-day police remand

New Delhi: Five people were arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi, where a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Sultanpuri.

The accused, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal, were sent on a three-day police remind by a city court.

Though the Delhi Police had requested custody for five days, the court allowed only a three-day remand for further investigation in the case.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Kanjhawala area after the victim's scooty was hit by the accused's Maruti Baleno and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, which led to her being dragged. Meanwhile, a purported video of the woman's body without clothes and broken legs made rounds on social media.

A five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, has also left for Sultanpuri to inspect the spot where the body of the woman was found as well as the vehicle.

The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and murdered, but the police called it an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to police in the matter.

According to police, an information was received at 3.24 am in Kanjhawala police station (Rohini district) that a body was tied to a car going towards Qutubgarh area.

The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

The accused removed the body and fled

While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri, he said.

Sources said the accused did not know that the victim was being dragged by their car. Later, when they got to know about it, they got scared. They then removed the body from the vehicle and fled away.

Police said blood sample of the car driver has been preserved to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The victim used to work part-time in marriages and other functions. When the incident happened, she was returning home from one such function, they added.