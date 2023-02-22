Guj HC asks Oreva group to pay Rs 10L compensation to families of each bridge collapse victim

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel to pay a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the 135 victims, who died in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse case on October 30.

The court had initiated suo motu proceedings in the bridge collapse case in which 135 people, including 35 children, were killed.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the Oreva group had offered to pay a compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh to each victims' families. The court was dissatisfied with the amount and stated that it will pass the direction on Wednesday.

In the earlier hearing, the court made it clear that the Oreva Group Managing Director would have to face the criminal trial, even if he paid compensation to families.

The court on Wednesday ordered the insurer to pay Rs two lakh each in compensation to those injured in the accident.

The families of the victims were expecting a very high compensation on the line of Uphaar cinema tragedy.