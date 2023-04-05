India records highest spike in Covid tally since Sept 2022, SC considers virtual hearings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 03:59 PM IST
Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks in Mumbai, Monday, June 13, 2022. Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI

New Delhi: With 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, India on Wednesday reported the highest single-day jump since September 2022.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data according to the Union ministry of Health and Family Affairs showed.

With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent.

While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

SC considers video conferencing

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday, while considering the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, said the apex court is willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, citing the recent media reports, said the court is willing to allow advocates to appear before the court through the hybrid mode. The Chief Justice said, "We can hear you through video conferencing mode also".

(With IANS inputs.)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout