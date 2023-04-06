SC asks lawyer to apologise for spreading false news about migrant labourers' death in TN

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Thursday asked a lawyer, accused of spreading false information about attacks on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu, to tender an apology.

The apex court also said the petitioners should be more responsible while tweeting.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Pankaj Mithal was hearing two separate pleas filed by advocate Prashant Kumar Umrao, whose verified Twitter handle says he is a spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP, including the one challenging a condition imposed on him by the Madras High Court while granting anticipatory bail in the case.

The apex court modified the condition imposed by the high court, which said that Umrao shall report before the police daily at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm for 15 days.

The top court directed that the petitioner shall appear before the investigating officer on April 10 and after that as and when the IO requires his presence.

"What is his standing at the bar?" the bench asked senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who was appearing for the petitioner.

When Luthra said seven years, the bench observed, "He (petitioner) should be more responsible".

"Before the next date, you tender an apology," the bench said.

The apex court also passed an ad-interim order saying the anticipatory bail granted to him by the high court will be applicable in any other FIRs registered in Tamil Nadu about the tweet.

Luthra said the petitioner has filed two petitions including one against the condition imposed by the high court while granting anticipatory bail and the other seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged against him at different police stations over the tweet, which he later deleted.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state, said there was no other FIR in which Umrao has been named.

(With inputs from PTI)