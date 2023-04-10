Air India Delhi-London flight returns after passenger hits 2 crew members

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2023 11:09 AM IST Updated: April 10, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Corporate headquarters of Air India airlines in Mumbai, India: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

New Delhi: An Air India Delhi-London flight returned to the national capital on Monday after an unruly passenger hit two of its cabin crew.

Air India deboarded the passenger from flight AI 111 with around 225 passengers after returning to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the Times of India, AI has handed him over to Delhi Police and filed a complaint against the person.

A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.

(With PTI inputs.)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout