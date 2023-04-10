Air India Delhi-London flight returns after passenger hits 2 crew members

New Delhi: An Air India Delhi-London flight returned to the national capital on Monday after an unruly passenger hit two of its cabin crew.

Air India deboarded the passenger from flight AI 111 with around 225 passengers after returning to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added.

According to the Times of India, AI has handed him over to Delhi Police and filed a complaint against the person.

A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.

(With PTI inputs.)