Seeking legality for same-sex marriage reflects 'urban elitist' view: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Centre's plea challenging the maintainability of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage on Tuesday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the plea, which prompted Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to take note of the submission and schedule a preliminary hearing.

The Centre argued that petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect an "urban elitist" view, and that recognition of marriage is essentially a legislative function that should not be decided by the courts. The Centre also questioned the maintainability of the petitions, saying that legal validation for same-sex marriages would disrupt the delicate balance of personal laws and societal values.

Starting Tuesday, a five-judge constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P S Narasimha, and Hima Kohli, will hear a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country. The CJI-led bench referred the case to a larger bench for an authoritative pronouncement on March 13, calling it a seminal issue.

The hearing and outcome will have significant ramifications for the country, where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject. Last year, the apex court sought the Centre's response to separate pleas from two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to authorities to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

