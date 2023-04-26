Union cabinet approves 157 nursing colleges in 24 states, not one for Kerala

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 157 new nursing colleges for 24 states and 3 union territories, but Kerala is not part of the list.

Uttar Pradesh is set to get 27 nursing colleges followed by Rajasthan (23) while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also been promised 11 and 4 respectively.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the 157 nursing colleges will be ready in two years.

The financial contribution of the Centre for the project will be Rs 1,570 crore. Mandaviya said the government will give Rs 10 crore for setting up of these colleges, while the states can invest the remaining amount, which will depend on the project report to be prepared for each college.

"The new colleges will add about 15,700 nursing graduates every year," Mandaviya said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

It will further ensure quality, affordable, and equitable nursing education in India, particularly in underserved districts and states, he added.

The initiative aims to address the geographical and rural-urban imbalances in the healthcare sector, which have led to the skewed availability of nursing professionals and impacted healthcare services in underserved areas, the minister said.

Co-location of these nursing colleges with existing medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities, and faculty.

(With PTI inputs)