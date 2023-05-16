Dr Vandana murder case: Sandeep remanded to custody for 5 days

Kottarakkara: G Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case, was remanded to custody for five days on Tuesday.

The First Class Magistrate Court in Kottarakkara was considering a plea by the Rural District Crime Branch investigating the case. Sandeep was produced in court from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail.

Advocate BA Aloor represented Sandeep in court. Aloor argued that since the scissors used to stab Dr Vandana were recovered from crime scene, there was no need to remand the accused for evidence collection. But the court agreed to the crime branch's demand for custody for further investigation and remanded him to custody till 5pm on Saturday.

Dr Vandana Das was fatally stabbed by Sandeep at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on May 10. Dr Das, a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital, was working at the taluk hospital as part of her training.