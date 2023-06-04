Indians will defeat BJP's hate-filled ideology: Rahul Gandhi

New York: After the Karnataka election victory, Congress party will decimate the BJP in Telangana and other state polls, said Rahul Gandhi. He emphasised that it is not just the Congress party but the people of India who are going to defeat its hate-filled ideology.

"We have shown in Karnataka that we can decimate the BJP. We did not defeat them, we decimated them. We smashed them in Karnataka," Gandhi said at a dinner event organised here on Saturday by the Indian Overseas Congress-USA.

Gandhi arrived in New York after visiting Washington and San Francisco and will address a community rally at the Javits Centre in Manhattan on Sunday.

"In the Karnataka elections, the BJP tried everything in the book; they had the entire media; they had 10 times the amount of money we had; they had the government; they had the agency. They had everything and then we decimated them," Gandhi said.

"And I want you to know that we are going to decimate them in Telangana next," he said to loud cheers and applause from the gathering.

"Apart from the Telangana election, there are elections scheduled for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where we will do the same we did to them in Karnataka," Gandhi said to cheers and applause from the supporters.

"It is not just the Congress party that is going to defeat the BJP. It is the people of India, the people of Madhya Pradesh, the people of Telangana, the people of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh who are going to defeat the BJP," Gandhi said.

(With PTI inputs)