Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has upheld the session's court order denying stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over Modi surname remark. While dismissing the plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Gandhi is already facing 10 cases across India, adding the order of the lower court was "just, proper and legal" in convicting the Congress leader. The HC noted that there is no reasonable ground to stay the conviction.

A stay to the conviction would have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

With this, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest elections or seek revocation of the suspension of his status as a Member of Parliament (MP). Meanwhile, sources close to the leader revealed that he will move an appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

The MLA had filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019

In May, Justice Prachchhak, while hearing Gandhi's plea, had refused to grant any interim relief saying it will pass a final order after the summer vacation, which ended three weeks back.

Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified as MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay on the conviction.

While granting him bail, the court, on April 20, refused to stay the conviction, after which he approached the high court.

(With PTI inputs.)