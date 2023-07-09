Delhi records one death in rain fury, 15 houses collapse, waterlogged roads hit traffic

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed widespread havoc in the incessant rains on Saturday. Over 15 houses were collapsed and an elderly woman was crushed to death after a portion of her house caved in.



The victim has been identified as Ranjit Kaur (56), who died in the Karol Bagh area. First, a portion of her quarter collapsed. When she went inside to remove a few articles, another part collapsed on top of her. The quarter was in a dilapidated condition, the police said.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain, a boundary wall of Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji, South Delhi, collapsed, damaging a number of cars.

The heavy downpour on Saturday resulted in submerged roads, overflowing drains, and extensive water-logging, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours.

Motorists and pedestrians faced tremendous difficulties navigating through waterlogged roads, flyovers, and sidewalks, while traders struggled to prevent rainwater from seeping into their shops across several areas.

Delhi on Saturday received 126.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. -- the highest-ever in a day since 133.4 mm recorded on July 10, 2023, an official said, adding the city had logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

This marked the first substantial rainfall of the season, prompting the issuance of an "orange" alert for further showers on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a "yellow" alert for Sunday.

The IMD uses four color codes to indicate weather warnings -- green (no action required), yellow (stay alert and informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action).

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature reached 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is eight notches below the seasonal average on Saturday.

The relative humidity varied between 96 per cent and 100 per cent.

The Met Office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall for Sunday and the expected range for the maximum and minimum temperatures is around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With IANS inputs)