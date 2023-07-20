Malayalam
SC says Manipur video deeply disturbing, asks Centre, state to take action

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2023 12:02 PM IST Updated: July 20, 2023 12:38 PM IST
PTI02_28_2023_000201B
Supreme Court of India. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said it is deeply disturbed by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked. The court made the remark on Thursday.

Terming it "simply unacceptable", a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.  

In the meantime, the government has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the video of the women being paraded naked since the matter is being probed.

Sources said the videos were inflammatory, and as the matter is under investigation, Twitter and other social media companies have been asked to remove the video.

(With PTI inputs)

