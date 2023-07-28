Woman killed with iron rod in Delhi park as family rejects attacker's marriage proposal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2023 03:43 PM IST Updated: July 28, 2023 04:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was found dead with her head battered in a park in south Delhi on Friday.

Police recieved information at 12.08 pm that a man had hit a woman in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar and had fled.

The woman's body was found under a bench with head in a pool of blood and an iron rod lying nearby, deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The attacker Irfan was arrested by the police shortly after the incident. According to the police, the victim's family had rejected the marriage proposal of the accused.

